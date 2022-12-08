Previous
Sunset over the Everglades by danette
Sunset over the Everglades

Just can't beat a sunset view of the Everglades, followed by a full moon!
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Mags ace
Beautiful!
December 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 9th, 2022  
GaryW
Very pretty!
December 9th, 2022  
