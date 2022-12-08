Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3033
Sunset over the Everglades
Just can't beat a sunset view of the Everglades, followed by a full moon!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3262
photos
131
followers
128
following
830% complete
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th December 2022 6:12pm
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
florida
,
everglades
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 9th, 2022
GaryW
Very pretty!
December 9th, 2022
