God Bless our Servicemen and Women by danette
Photo 3042

God Bless our Servicemen and Women

Wreaths Across America puts wreaths at various cemeteries across the country where a serviceman is buried. The latest number I can find is from 2014 where 700,000 wreaths were placed. I imagine it is considerably more now.
17th December 2022

Danette Thompson

Mags
Beautiful capture. I hope my dad got his wreath at Arlington this year. =)
December 17th, 2022  
