Previous
Next
Photo 3042
God Bless our Servicemen and Women
Wreaths Across America puts wreaths at various cemeteries across the country where a serviceman is buried. The latest number I can find is from 2014 where 700,000 wreaths were placed. I imagine it is considerably more now.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
3271
photos
130
followers
127
following
833% complete
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th December 2022 5:41pm
cemetery
,
veterans
,
wreaths
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture. I hope my dad got his wreath at Arlington this year. =)
December 17th, 2022
