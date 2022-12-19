Sign up
Photo 3043
Christmas time is here!
I hope everyone is enjoying this holiday season.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
holiday
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous bokeh shot. Merry Christmas.
December 20th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Can't believe that Christmas is almost here.
December 20th, 2022
