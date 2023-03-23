Previous
Next
Stoic by danette
Photo 3110

Stoic

Carry on, kids.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! What a wonderful capture.
March 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow Fabulous!
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise