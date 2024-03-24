Previous
Celebrating Spring by danette
Celebrating Spring

Our Pink Tabebuia tree has flushed out in bloom nearly overnight. The cardinal was singing and the sky was blue! Couldn't ask for a more beautiful day.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Islandgirl ace
Just beautiful!
March 24th, 2024  
