Count Your Blessings by danette
Count Your Blessings

"When upon life’s billows you are tempest-tossed,
When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost,
Count your many blessings, name them one by one,
And it will surprise you what the Lord has done."
30th March 2024

Danette Thompson

danette
