Photo 3361
Another view
Such a pretty tulip color, I think.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
flower
,
tulip
Diana
ace
Not only the colour, so beautifully captured too.
March 28th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 28th, 2024
