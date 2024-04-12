Sign up
Photo 3372
Sandpiper
Enjoying the beach.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
923% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th April 2024 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
beach
,
sandpiper
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
April 12th, 2024
