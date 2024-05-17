Previous
Next
Come Sit a Spell by danette
Photo 3402

Come Sit a Spell

Just a beautiful home in Maine. A perfect location to sit and admire the view from the garden.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wow, fabulous find and shot, such a stunning house! It must cost an arm and a leg.
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise