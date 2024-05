Unseen danger

This view is to the south of the House of Refuge located on the shores in Stuart, Florida. There were 10 homes built in the late 1800's along the shores, every 26 miles. At the time, only 250 people lived in S. Florida, but it was a busy shipping route. Shipwrecks were common. In fact, there is one just to the left of the photo, about 100 yards out. The people who staffed the Houses of Refuge helped save those involved in shipwrecks.