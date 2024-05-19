Previous
House of Refuge by danette
Photo 3404

House of Refuge

The exterior of the building I explained in yesterday's photo. This house sits about 17' higher than the beach. It is the only one still in existence. The historical society purchased the property from the state in 1945 for $168!!
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Danette Thompson

Diana ace
I only saw yesterday's post now, how amazing it would be to own this fabulous property.
May 22nd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
@ludwigsdiana yes, have been sidelined with work!
May 22nd, 2024  
