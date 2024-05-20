Previous
Not a bad view by danette
Photo 3405

Not a bad view

View from the rocking chairs located on the front porch of the House of Refuge. The back porch overlooks the Intracoastal.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh, how stunning!
May 22nd, 2024  
