Previous
Henry by darchibald
119 / 365

Henry

I met Henry today. He controls the lift bridge over the Erie Canal when boats come through. This is eighth year working lift bridges but his first in Middleport.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise