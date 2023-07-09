Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
Left behind
Saw this in the shower facilities and felt sad.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th July 2023 6:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
black and white
,
street photography
,
baseball cap
,
street-104
