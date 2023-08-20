Sign up
179 / 365
Owen and Mr. Puppy (1 of 1)
Owen is the drummer for my sons band and Mr. Puppy is kinda the band's mascot.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Dave
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Tags
b&w
,
pets
,
street photography
,
black-and-white
,
people-24
