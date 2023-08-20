Previous
Owen and Mr. Puppy (1 of 1) by darchibald
179 / 365

Owen and Mr. Puppy (1 of 1)

Owen is the drummer for my sons band and Mr. Puppy is kinda the band's mascot.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise