Previous
Happy by darchibald
248 / 365

Happy

This couple was gracious enough to allow me to take their photograph. This is from yesterday walk in Buffalo.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise