272 / 365
272 / 365
Stream and Shrub_-2
Playing with ICM for the Eva Polak challenge. This is the stream across the street from our house. I think it's kinda abstract expresionist.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
365
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd November 2023 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
abstract
,
icm
,
ac-polak
