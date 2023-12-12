Previous
Foundling-2 by darchibald
Foundling-2

This kitten found its way under my mother-in-law's house. It took my wife two hours to coax her out. Hopefully, we can get her into the vet today to make sure she's healthy so she can come into the main part of the house.
12th December 2023

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Boxplayer ace
Ah bless, what good souls you are to sort her out 🤩
December 13th, 2023  
kali ace
aw what a sad face
December 13th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. !!
December 13th, 2023  
