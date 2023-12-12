Sign up
292 / 365
Foundling-2
This kitten found its way under my mother-in-law's house. It took my wife two hours to coax her out. Hopefully, we can get her into the vet today to make sure she's healthy so she can come into the main part of the house.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
cats
kittens
Boxplayer
Ah bless, what good souls you are to sort her out 🤩
December 13th, 2023
kali
aw what a sad face
December 13th, 2023
John Falconer
Well spotted. !!
December 13th, 2023
