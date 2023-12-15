Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
295 / 365
Dress Rehearsal
The cast rehearsing "We Wish You A Merry Christmas". We ended the play with it.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
779
photos
35
followers
39
following
81% complete
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Latest from all albums
293
294
218
263
295
219
264
296
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th December 2023 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plays
,
rehearsal
Paula Fontanini
ace
Looks like all the hard work has paid off! May there be standing room only and lots of standing ovations!!
December 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close