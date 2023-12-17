Sign up
Previous
297 / 365
Durian and pod
My 52frames this week is color and the extra channel is deep chestnut I found a durian seed and some sort of pod that are chestnutty.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
1
1
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th December 2023 11:25am
Tags
seeds
pods
Corinne C
Beautiful golden high key
December 18th, 2023
