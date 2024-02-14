Previous
Eagle by darchibald
356 / 365

Eagle

Driving home through the swamps, this fella landed a tree in front of me. I had no choice but to stop and take his portrait through my dirty windshield. I probably could have gotten closer since he ignored all the passing cars.
14th February 2024

Dave

@darchibald
