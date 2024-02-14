Sign up
Eagle
Driving home through the swamps, this fella landed a tree in front of me. I had no choice but to stop and take his portrait through my dirty windshield. I probably could have gotten closer since he ignored all the passing cars.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
954
photos
40
followers
44
following
97% complete
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th February 2024 5:09pm
Tags
birds
,
swamp
,
bald eagle
,
eagles
