19 / 365
Under the Bed
Got home from the hospital and couldn't find Smeagol. Searched all over and finally found him peeking out from under the bed.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1160
photos
49
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The Adventures of Smeagol
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th April 2024 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
