136 / 365
Road-side crosses
These are up on a hillock along the road near Medina, NY. They are made from what appears to be old steel beams and other scrap metal.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd August 2023 12:30pm
Tags
crosses
,
scenesoftheroad-58
