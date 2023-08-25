Previous
Strands of pearls by darchibald
159 / 365

Strands of pearls

These were on my car this morning. I wish I had changed lenses to get a better close-up but I was in a hurry.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise