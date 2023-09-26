Sign up
190 / 365
Cornered
Had to sub for the math teacher in our evening program, got bored and took photos of his room.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Views
0
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th September 2023 3:07pm
Tags
desk
,
classroom
,
bookshelves
