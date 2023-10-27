Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
Moon light
Couldn't resist the moon.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
659
photos
32
followers
36
following
60% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th October 2023 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
long exposure
,
moonlight
