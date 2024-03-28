Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
Abandoned
Still playing with minimalism
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
4
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1081
photos
43
followers
46
following
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
364
397
315
365
398
316
366
399
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th March 2024 6:51am
katy
ace
neat subject You have done this very well
March 28th, 2024
Dave
ace
@grammyn
I'm shooting anything that looks lonely.
March 28th, 2024
Denise Norden
Love the framing and image
March 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful minimalist composition
March 28th, 2024
