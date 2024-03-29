Previous
EJ by darchibald
Photo 367

EJ

Took a quick jaunt to Stewart Cemetery established 1833. Thinking of this for my 52Frames but not sure if it qualifies as minimalism.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Great composition
March 29th, 2024  
Dave ace
@linnypinny Thank you
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise