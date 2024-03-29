Sign up
Photo 367
EJ
Took a quick jaunt to Stewart Cemetery established 1833. Thinking of this for my 52Frames but not sure if it qualifies as minimalism.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Dave
@darchibald
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
black-and-white
,
cemeteries
,
graveyards
Lin
ace
Great composition
March 29th, 2024
Dave
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you
March 29th, 2024
