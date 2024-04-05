Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 374
The Kitchen
The staff at Romeo and Juliet's where my friends and I had lunch.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1111
photos
45
followers
48
following
102% complete
View this month »
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
Latest from all albums
323
373
406
5
324
374
407
6
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th April 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
street
,
street photography
,
black-and-white
,
cooks
,
waitresses
Wendy
ace
Great shot. So much to see. People at work are fascinating.
April 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close