Previous
Photo 379
Swamp
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
3
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1134
photos
48
followers
52
following
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
329
378
412
11
330
379
413
12
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th April 2024 3:05pm
Tags
floods
,
swamps
,
icm
,
creeks
Wendy
ace
this is a great shot. Very grim. It would make a great start to a wwyd challenge. Oh the possibilities.
April 11th, 2024
Dave
ace
@photohoot
I'm trying different things for the exhibition myself and two other photographers are planning. The overarching theme is the darkscape of the soul. This is two images overlayed in PS.
April 11th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
It works! Well done. Maybe you will do a YouTube video for us that can't attend. 🤞
April 11th, 2024
