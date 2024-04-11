Previous
Swamp by darchibald
Swamp

11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Wendy ace
this is a great shot. Very grim. It would make a great start to a wwyd challenge. Oh the possibilities.
April 11th, 2024  
Dave ace
@photohoot I'm trying different things for the exhibition myself and two other photographers are planning. The overarching theme is the darkscape of the soul. This is two images overlayed in PS.
April 11th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald It works! Well done. Maybe you will do a YouTube video for us that can't attend. 🤞
April 11th, 2024  
