It’s a beautiful Friday morning by darsphotos
3 / 365

It’s a beautiful Friday morning

Taking photos around the yard this morning. It’s already 70 degrees and will hit 103 today and stay over 100 for four days. Continue to be grateful for our cool offs to the 60’s at night.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Darlene

ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
