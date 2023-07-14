Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
3 / 365
It’s a beautiful Friday morning
Taking photos around the yard this morning. It’s already 70 degrees and will hit 103 today and stay over 100 for four days. Continue to be grateful for our cool offs to the 60’s at night.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Darlene
ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
3
photos
6
followers
32
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
14th July 2023 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close