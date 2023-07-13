Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
2 / 365
Goodmorning
Summer weather has arrived here in Sacramento County. Today the high 90’s, then three days over 100. Enjoying our cool morning air (62 degrees).
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Darlene
ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
2
photos
6
followers
31
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
13th July 2023 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. That sure sounds hot. It's going into the 80's here.
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close