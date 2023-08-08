Previous
In the garden by darsphotos
10 / 365

In the garden

We have a cool off after two days over 100. Lots of watering to keep the plants alive.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Darlene

ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely rose. Hopefully temperatures will stay pleasant for the rest of the summer
August 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise