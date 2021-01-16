My set up for the Artist Challenge

So, I had high hopes for today using my micro clip, but what I really needed was a slider that allows the camera to move closer to (or further from) a subject with this type of clip. You are either in THE spot or you are NOT. So I used books to go below my subject to raise it or lower it. Once it was in the sweet spot, only then would the manual focus be of any use to me. For the most part, I failed. But I thought I'd share what my setup was. I pulled out my old T2i Canon to take this shot--still an excellent camera--but a little blown out because the flash fired. The clip I used is shown on the grey book; one either side, you push in on the extended parts to "clip" into the threads of your lens. It only works with lenses that are not very big on the end.