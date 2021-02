Angel feather?

It was freezing walking the dog this morning so we stayed in the woods for more shelter.

I suspect that this is a bird feather but I like to think that my mum sent it to let me know she is around.

I was originally going to post this as a colour shot but then started fiddling. I am really enjoying the B&W. I might never go back to colour. Sadly scenery isn’t generally my genre so for now I’ll just keep doing my thing.

Happy Sunday everyone