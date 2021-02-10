Sign up
Sunshine
The daffodils my husband bought me are just coming into their prime. Such a beautiful splash of colour which makes a dull grey day seem a little brighter!
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
58
photos
46
followers
68
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
10th February 2021 4:36pm
Tags
daffodils
Cristie
ace
I think we're still a month or two away from seeing them where I live. Beautiful flowers, can't wait for spring!
February 10th, 2021
Jan Hall
ace
What a joyful picure - full of hope for spring.
February 10th, 2021
