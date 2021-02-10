Previous
Sunshine by denful
Sunshine

The daffodils my husband bought me are just coming into their prime. Such a beautiful splash of colour which makes a dull grey day seem a little brighter!
Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Cristie ace
I think we're still a month or two away from seeing them where I live. Beautiful flowers, can't wait for spring!
February 10th, 2021  
Jan Hall ace
What a joyful picure - full of hope for spring.
February 10th, 2021  
