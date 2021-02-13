Sign up
Painted nails
It’s half term and the girls have painted their nails. They are not allowed to wear nail varnish to school so this is one of their treats.
They are growing up too quickly they do them themselves now
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
nails
,
daisy
,
leila
Pam Knowler
ace
Love it!
February 13th, 2021
