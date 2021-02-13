Previous
Painted nails by denful
44 / 365

Painted nails

It’s half term and the girls have painted their nails. They are not allowed to wear nail varnish to school so this is one of their treats.
They are growing up too quickly they do them themselves now
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Granny7

ace
@denful
Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Love it!
February 13th, 2021  
