FoR week 3 portrait by denful
50 / 365

FoR week 3 portrait

A portrait, a sign of the times.
I first met Emme last year when she was a student nurse.During and after last years first lock down 3rd year nurses worked alongside fully qualified nurses. Nothing unusual in that but they were given more responsibility and the only thing they couldn’t do was prescribe and check notes. It was a steep learning curve but she never faltered.Emme then applied for a full time staff nurse on the ward. Unsurprisingly she got the job.
Emme is beautiful inside and out and I have enjoyed watching her grow in confidence this last year.
Lucky young lady with those eyes she won’t get lost behind the mask
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

ace
