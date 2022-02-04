Sign up
Photo 398
Sculpture
Been to London today to see Mary Poppins with work colleagues. Went up early before the show and had a good old mooch around. It felt like forever since I had been.
This was the last photo I took at London Bridge railway station outside the shard
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
463
photos
100
followers
116
following
109% complete
View this month »
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
4th February 2022 10:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
metal
,
sculpture
JackieR
ace
What a great piece of art.love your symmetry
February 4th, 2022
