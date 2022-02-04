Previous
Next
Sculpture by denful
Photo 398

Sculpture

Been to London today to see Mary Poppins with work colleagues. Went up early before the show and had a good old mooch around. It felt like forever since I had been.

This was the last photo I took at London Bridge railway station outside the shard
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a great piece of art.love your symmetry
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise