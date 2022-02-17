Previous
Under the pier by denful
Photo 412

Under the pier

Today was a lot windier than yesterday. There is another storm coming in which is bringing much worse weather. The tide was coming in and the waves were starting to get bigger.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Pat Knowles ace
I always love an under pier shot like this. It’s actually harder to get than it looks as you have to be dead straight on or the lines don’t work out….that & watching for the waves coming for your feet!
