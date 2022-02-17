Sign up
Photo 412
Under the pier
Today was a lot windier than yesterday. There is another storm coming in which is bringing much worse weather. The tide was coming in and the waves were starting to get bigger.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
1
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
17th February 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waves
,
pier
Pat Knowles
ace
I always love an under pier shot like this. It’s actually harder to get than it looks as you have to be dead straight on or the lines don’t work out….that & watching for the waves coming for your feet!
February 17th, 2022
