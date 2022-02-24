Sign up
Photo 417
My church . Thank you for all your lovely comments over the past week I have been so busy but have been looking at all your amazing photos
On my way to the Alpha course I took a quick snap of the outside of the church . This is St Johns Church in Crawley town centre.
Alpha has been one of the main events in my week for the last 5 weeks. I have really enjoyed it and the company of the rest of the people in the group.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
483
photos
103
followers
122
following
114% complete
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd February 2022 6:52pm
Newbank Lass
Have you been doing Alpha or helping run it?
February 25th, 2022
