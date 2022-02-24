Previous
Next
My church . Thank you for all your lovely comments over the past week I have been so busy but have been looking at all your amazing photos by denful
Photo 417

My church . Thank you for all your lovely comments over the past week I have been so busy but have been looking at all your amazing photos

On my way to the Alpha course I took a quick snap of the outside of the church . This is St Johns Church in Crawley town centre.

Alpha has been one of the main events in my week for the last 5 weeks. I have really enjoyed it and the company of the rest of the people in the group.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Newbank Lass
Have you been doing Alpha or helping run it?
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise