Crawley is ready!

I met a couple of friends in town today. The first for coffee at 8 am and the second at midday. So I had 2.5 hours to kill. I had a lovely mouch. Normally I have my daughter and or various grandchildren.



I love them all dearly but it was a day of catching up and calm. Oh I did enjoy myself.



The Mall was decked out with Union Jacks as far as the eye could see. I loved it. So nice to see the readiness for the Platinum Jubilee.