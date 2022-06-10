Previous
I had Ivy today so we went to Tots group. Ivy is very sociable so doesn’t mind who she plays with.This is very fortunate for my hips and knees!!!

Amy runs the group and is lovely with all the children.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

