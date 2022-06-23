Previous
Guard by denful
Guard

Today we went on the steam train from Sheringham to Holt with best friends who I first met at college over 40 years ago.
We had a wonderful time and all the volunteers were brilliant. All in all a brilliant day!
Granny7(Denise)

Pat Knowles ace
No strike there then… this guy looks in his element, I bet they love it!
June 23rd, 2022  
Jaap Meijer
That's a time machine. We also have several similar railways in Holland. We used to visit them with my father, who was (and still is) a big fan of railway history.
June 23rd, 2022  
