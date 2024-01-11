Sign up
Photo 632
Strike a pose
Last photo from the beach at the weekend. The gang did have a great time, All for free! (Apart from the hot chocolates and chips)😘
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
6
3
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
711
photos
84
followers
98
following
173% complete
Phil Sandford
ace
That’s fabulous
January 11th, 2024
Pat
I love this! The Von Trapp children popped into my head when I saw this. What a great shot and memory of a lovely weekend.
January 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Like Pat I was also thinking The Von Trapp children. Such fun.
January 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat!
January 11th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What fun
January 11th, 2024
bkb in the city
What a fun photo
January 11th, 2024
