32 / 365
Stepping stones
On my walk today I came across these stepping stones. The dog loved going in after his ball. It was quite deep in places in the summer last year it dried out completely
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
2
0
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Odd ones
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
8th March 2021 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stones
,
stepping
Cristie
ace
I want to skip across those! Cute find.
March 8th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....I feel my feet damp already !
March 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
