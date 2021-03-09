Sign up
Cedar trunks
In the park where I walked today there are three enormous cedar trees. I love the way the trunks grow in different directions. I believe looking through these we can see a heart ♥️
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
100
photos
56
followers
81
following
Views
9
9
Album
Odd ones
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
9th March 2021 10:36am
Tags
tree
,
heart
,
trunks
,
cedar
