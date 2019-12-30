Sign up
Photo 2192
Off exploring
Another image of our holiday at the beach. My sister and I took her grandchild (and another couple of kids from the camp) exploring. We found rock pools, rocks to climb and holes that the kingfishers had made, to name a few!
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
4
365
DC-TZ220
27th December 2019 3:05pm
beach
exploring
awhitu
