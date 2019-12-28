Sign up
Photo 2190
Feeding the eels
Today we went for a walk with the kids to feed the eels. They were fighting each other to get bits of sausage off the end of the sticks.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
1
0
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2190
photos
199
followers
111
following
600% complete
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
28th December 2019 3:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
camping
,
eels
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's a lot of eels!
December 28th, 2019
