Feeding the eels by dide
Photo 2190

Feeding the eels

Today we went for a walk with the kids to feed the eels. They were fighting each other to get bits of sausage off the end of the sticks.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Dianne

Issi Bannerman ace
That's a lot of eels!
December 28th, 2019  
