At work by dide
Photo 2194

At work

The bumble bees are loving the sunflowers planted around the maize paddock. They are beginning to come into flower.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Teriyaki
Beautiful Bee capture! Did you stack it or did you get that much depth at f3.5?
January 1st, 2020  
Brigette ace
great shot Dianne
January 1st, 2020  
