Photo 2194
At work
The bumble bees are loving the sunflowers planted around the maize paddock. They are beginning to come into flower.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
2
1
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
bee
,
sunflower
,
bumble-bee
Teriyaki
Beautiful Bee capture! Did you stack it or did you get that much depth at f3.5?
January 1st, 2020
Brigette
ace
great shot Dianne
January 1st, 2020
